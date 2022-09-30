Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Director Buys $107,038.80 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

