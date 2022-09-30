Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,800,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,296,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Amundi grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 30.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

