Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 720,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 21st, David Hallal sold 4,227 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $22,529.91.
ALVR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 653,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,041. The company has a market cap of $734.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $26.41.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
