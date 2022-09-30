Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $274,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR opened at $2.67 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 422.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

