Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 657 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $15,124.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,944.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 408,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BioLife Solutions

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

