Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells 16,412 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,890.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prothena Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

