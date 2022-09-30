Insider Selling: Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total transaction of C$3,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TCS stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tecsys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.23 million and a PE ratio of 107.07.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. Research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.75.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

