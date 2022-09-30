Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. 1,249,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,171,732. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.