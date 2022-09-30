Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. 628,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,171,732. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

