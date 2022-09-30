Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,907,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 3,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

