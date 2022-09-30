Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 63.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

