Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 3.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.87% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KBWB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,265. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

