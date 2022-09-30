Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,381,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,685. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.58 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85.

