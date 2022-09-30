Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 40,638 shares.The stock last traded at $154.21 and had previously closed at $156.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.92.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.