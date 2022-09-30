Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 92 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Featured Stories

