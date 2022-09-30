Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 259,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. 45,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

