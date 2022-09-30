Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. 85,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,310. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 234,295 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

