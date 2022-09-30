Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 532,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.70. 96,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

