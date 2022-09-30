Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investors Research Corp owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 137,987 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,377. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

