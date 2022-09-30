Investors Research Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.58. 102,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,401. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.28 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

