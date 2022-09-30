Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.41. 11,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,930. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

