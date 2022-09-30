Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.46. Invitae shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 24,861 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Invitae by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Invitae by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

