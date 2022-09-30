IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 2.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 638.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,947. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.16 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

