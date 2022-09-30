IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

