IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.33.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
