iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,359 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.66. 1,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.