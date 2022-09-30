iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

IEF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.49. 481,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

