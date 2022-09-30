iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,568 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 180,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 246,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391,672. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.