iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

