iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.78. 245,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

