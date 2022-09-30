iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

