iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 197,976 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. 2,293,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.