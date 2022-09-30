iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Position Increased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,641,398. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

