iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $37,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

