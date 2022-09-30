iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 140,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.