iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 1,350,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.