iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,351 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

