iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 233,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,514,931 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $18.24.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.