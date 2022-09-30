iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Savior LLC

Savior LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.