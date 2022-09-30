iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.03. 58,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

