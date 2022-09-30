iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

