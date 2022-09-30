iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Raised by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.29. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

