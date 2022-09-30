iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lessened by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,687. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

