iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IJT opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

