iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

