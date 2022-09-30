iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

