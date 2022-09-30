Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,387 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $43.71. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,974 shares of company stock valued at $141,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

