IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

