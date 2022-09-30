Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.13% of Jacobs Solutions worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

