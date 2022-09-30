Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $30.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Jamf by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $19,062,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,824 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

