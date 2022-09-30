Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BAE Systems in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for BAE Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $856.25.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $177,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

